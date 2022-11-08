Cancer patients in deprived communities 'being left behind' due to inequality of care

DIFFERENCES IN ECONOMIC and social circumstances can determine the impact of cancer for many patients, including an increased likelihood of developing the disease and the outcome for certain cancer types, a new report has found.

The report, Understanding the challenges of cancer and socio-economic inequality in Ireland, is published today by TASC, the independent economic and social think-thank, says that social inequality affects patients all the way from pre-diagnosis to post-treatment.

It identifies a range of barriers that impact greater on disadvantaged and marginalised groups, including: being less likely to have symptoms investigated, a cycle of behavioural self-blame and moving residence outside the catchment area or becoming homeless while on a waiting list.

People from marginalised communities are also more likely to be impacted by a fear of discrimination and struggle with indirect and direct costs linked to cancer diagnosis, including accommodation costs and even parking fees.

Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power, said the report confirms that although cancer survival rates are improving, some people are being left behind.

“People who suffer disadvantages in other areas of their life are more likely to face barriers when they need healthcare and these can affect their chance of surviving cancer and having a good quality of life,” she said.

“It is shameful that people from lower socio-economic backgrounds are significantly more likely to get certain cancers and to die from them. They also find it harder to pay for all the costs associated with the disease and experience a lower quality of life as a result.”

The report also raised issues of access to healthcare such as ambulance and A&E fees for third-tier patients without insurance or medical cards.

It called for targeted investment to reach those most at risk, including greater capacity in primary care in deprived areas and investment in localised and community facing services aimed at disadvantaged groups.

The report added that under-funding of General Practice creates further imbalances in care provision and that services are unfairly concentrated in areas that are wealthier.

In addition it says that lack of financial advice, language and literacy barriers and challenges around data collection and management should be addressed.

Shana Cohen, Director of TASC, said that the Report “highlights a plethora of crisscrossing gaps and deficiencies that make cancer a more devastating disease for less well-off individuals and families.

“These include delays accessing primary services, less GPs in deprived areas, direct and indirect financial costs of treatment, such as transport and fear of loss of income.”