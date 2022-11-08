Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 8 November 2022
Advertisement

Cancer patients in deprived communities 'being left behind' due to inequality of care

These individuals often face hidden costs and less GP access, the report found

1 hour ago 1,946 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock

DIFFERENCES IN ECONOMIC and social circumstances can determine the impact of cancer for many patients, including an increased likelihood of developing the disease and the outcome for certain cancer types, a new report has found.

The report, Understanding the challenges of cancer and socio-economic inequality in Ireland, is published today by TASC, the independent economic and social think-thank, says that social inequality affects patients all the way from pre-diagnosis to post-treatment.

It identifies a range of barriers that impact greater on disadvantaged and marginalised groups, including: being less likely to have symptoms investigated, a cycle of behavioural self-blame and moving residence outside the catchment area or becoming homeless while on a waiting list.

People from marginalised communities are also more likely to be impacted by a fear of discrimination and struggle with indirect and direct costs linked to cancer diagnosis, including accommodation costs and even parking fees.

Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society, Averil Power, said the report confirms that although cancer survival rates are improving, some people are being left behind.

“People who suffer disadvantages in other areas of their life are more likely to face barriers when they need healthcare and these can affect their chance of surviving cancer and having a good quality of life,” she said.

“It is shameful that people from lower socio-economic backgrounds are significantly more likely to get certain cancers and to die from them. They also find it harder to pay for all the costs associated with the disease and experience a lower quality of life as a result.”

The report also raised issues of access to healthcare such as ambulance and A&E fees for third-tier patients without insurance or medical cards.

It called for targeted investment to reach those most at risk, including greater capacity in primary care in deprived areas and investment in localised and community facing services aimed at disadvantaged groups.

The report added that under-funding of General Practice creates further imbalances in care provision and that services are unfairly concentrated in areas that are wealthier.

In addition it says that lack of financial advice, language and literacy barriers and challenges around data collection and management should be addressed.

Shana Cohen, Director of TASC, said that the Report “highlights a plethora of crisscrossing gaps and deficiencies that make cancer a more devastating disease for less well-off individuals and families.

“These include delays accessing primary services, less GPs in deprived areas, direct and indirect financial costs of treatment, such as transport and fear of loss of income.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie