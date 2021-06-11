Your evening longread: Ed Miliband on why he wishes he had been bolder

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Ed Miliband

Here’s a new interview with the former Labour leader about Labour, his career, and his moments of naivety.

(The Guardian, approx 12 mins reading time)

By September, he’d beaten older brother, foreign secretary David – the dashing, Blairite heir to the throne – to Labour’s top job. Many would argue this was when his ambition “o’erleaped itself”, like Macbeth’s, and fell on “th’other”; today, Miliband sort of agrees. “We were naive” – he talks of the decision to run in terms of his conversations at home with wife Justine – “but it’s very hard to understand the level of scrutiny, the level of intrusion, taking over your life.” His five-year stretch in charge is one most people remember from memes, of rashers of pork stuffed between slices of bread falling out of his mouth, of an eight-foot-tall ceremonial stone engraved with election pledges looming behind him, like a rejected prop from The Thick Of It.