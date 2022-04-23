Quiz: How well do you know these people named Ed?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
ED SHEERAN IS touring around Ireland for a series of gigs across the country.
He’s playing in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast over the next few weeks before heading off again.
While he’s at it, have a go at seeing how well you know these people named Ed, Sheeran or otherwise.
