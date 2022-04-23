#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 23 April 2022
Quiz: How well do you know these people named Ed?

Ed Sheeran is touring around Ireland over the next few weeks.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 10:00 PM
40 minutes ago 5,190 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5744064

ED SHEERAN IS touring around Ireland for a series of gigs across the country.

He’s playing in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast over the next few weeks before heading off again.

While he’s at it, have a go at seeing how well you know these people named Ed, Sheeran or otherwise.

We’ll start off with Ed Sheeran himself. He’s playing in venues around Ireland over the next few weeks - but when did he last perform here?
Alamy
2018
2017

2016
2015
True or false: Someone named Ed invented the lightbulb
Alamy
True
False
British politician Ed Balls went viral once for tweeting his own name when he meant to search for it - when was that?
Alamy
2009
2010

2011
2012
And sure, another on a UK political Ed - what shadow portfolio does Ed Miliband of the Labour Party have?
Alamy
Transport
Education

Health
Climate Change
Which of these American actors passed away in 2021?
Ed Begley
Ed Asner

Ed O'Neill
Ed Harris
Mr Ed, the lead character of a 1960s sitcom, was a talking animal - what kind?
Dog
Cat

Cow
Horse
Which of these Disney films features a minor character called Ed?
Alamy
The Lion King
The Little Mermaid

The Princess and the Frog
The Jungle Book
And in which of these James Bond films was an Ed the villain?
No Time to Die
The Spy Who Loved Me

Skyfall
Licence to Kill
This detective named Ed appeared in 202 episodes of Law & Order - what was his surname?
NBC
Smith
Green

Taylor
Pond
Right, one more on Ed Sheeran for the week that’s in it - where was he born?
Down
Isle of Man

Bristol
Halifax
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
That could have gone better
You're this disappointed Ed Sheeran
Alamy
You scored out of !
Not your best
You're this serious Ed Sheeran
Alamy
You scored out of !
Good job!
You're this pleased Ed Sheeran
Alamy
You scored out of !
Well done!
You're this very happy Ed Sheeran
About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

