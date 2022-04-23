Quiz: How well do you know these people named Ed?

ED SHEERAN IS touring around Ireland for a series of gigs across the country.

He’s playing in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Belfast over the next few weeks before heading off again.

While he’s at it, have a go at seeing how well you know these people named Ed, Sheeran or otherwise.

We’ll start off with Ed Sheeran himself. He’s playing in venues around Ireland over the next few weeks - but when did he last perform here? Alamy 2018 2017

2016 2015 True or false: Someone named Ed invented the lightbulb Alamy True False British politician Ed Balls went viral once for tweeting his own name when he meant to search for it - when was that? Alamy 2009 2010

2011 2012 And sure, another on a UK political Ed - what shadow portfolio does Ed Miliband of the Labour Party have? Alamy Transport Education

Health Climate Change Which of these American actors passed away in 2021? Ed Begley Ed Asner

Ed O'Neill Ed Harris Mr Ed, the lead character of a 1960s sitcom, was a talking animal - what kind? Dog Cat

Cow Horse Which of these Disney films features a minor character called Ed? Alamy The Lion King The Little Mermaid

The Princess and the Frog The Jungle Book And in which of these James Bond films was an Ed the villain? No Time to Die The Spy Who Loved Me

Skyfall Licence to Kill This detective named Ed appeared in 202 episodes of Law & Order - what was his surname? NBC Smith Green

Taylor Pond Right, one more on Ed Sheeran for the week that’s in it - where was he born? Down Isle of Man

