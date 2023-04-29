Man arrested in connection with murder of Eddie Hutch released without charge

A MAN WHO was arrested earlier this week in connection with the murder of Eddie Hutch in Dublin seven years ago has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Thursday and detained at a garda station in north Dublin.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Hutch, who was the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was shot and killed on Poplar Row in Dublin 3.

The 59-year-old cab driver was gunned down at his home on 8 February 2016, just three days after the Regency Hotel shooting that saw David Byrne killed.

On the night he was fatally shot, Hutch was said to be returning home from work. As he exited his taxi and went into his house, a number of men got out of a BMW and shot at him multiple times, before going into the house and shooting him dead.

A man was also arrested in connection to his murder at the start of this month, but he was released the following day without charge.