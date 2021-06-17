#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 June 2021
Mere weeks after taking over, Edwin Poots' leadership of the DUP is already under serious pressure

DUP party officers are meeting this afternoon.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 5:03 PM
Poots in the Stormont Assembly this afternoon.
Image: PA Images
Poots in the Stormont Assembly this afternoon.
Image: PA Images

EDWIN POOTS’ LEADERSHIP of the DUP is under pressure a month after he was elected leader of the party. 

DUP party officers are meeting this afternoon amid a backlash to Poots’ decision to nominate a First Minister despite the opposition from most of his party’s MLAs and MPs.

Poots arrived at DUP headquarters for the meeting shortly before 5pm and did not speak to waiting reporters on the way in. 

Earlier this afternoon, Poots nominated Paul Givan to be the new First Minister in the Stormont Executive with Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill chosen by her party to continue as Deputy First Minister. 

The departure of Arlene Foster as First Minister automatically triggered the removal of O’Neill from her position due to the joint nature of the office, as one cannot hold post without the other.

The appointments of Givan and O’Neill mean that Northern Ireland’s power-sharing Executive can continue, following fears that an election might be required if the Executive was not reconstituted

The nominations to the two posts came after last night’s post-midnight move by the UK government to commit to passing Irish language laws in the autumn if this did not take place in the Stormont Assembly. 

DUP MPs said in an email to Poots this morning that they were “very concerned” about last night’s development and urged him to delay the nomination process. 

Ahead of the meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly at 12pm, a bruising internal meeting of DUP representatives took place at which sizeable majority of MLAs and MPs voted against Poots’ intention to nominate a Stormont First Minister.

It is understood that Poots and Givan had left the room to head for the chamber just before the vote was taken. One senior party source at the meeting described the atmosphere to PA as “a total shambles”.

Poots, who succeeded the ousted Arlene Foster last month, is now facing questions about his own leadership future after he proceeded with the nomination despite the internal opposition.

DUP party officers are meeting this afternoon with BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan reporting that they may inform Poots that they no longer have confidence in his leadership. 

Amid the convulsions in the party she led up to until a few weeks ago, Foster tweeted this afternoon that she had had “a lovely lunch” and hoped “everyone is having a great day”. 

The manner of Foster’s ousting has led to recriminations within the party and the resignation of a number of councillors. 

Irish Language Act

Sinn Féin had previously suggested that the party would not nominate for the position of Deputy First Minister if it did not receive assurances that commitments made to pass Irish language legislation would be acted upon. 

While Poots has vowed to implement all outstanding aspects of the 2020 New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal that restored power-sharing, he has declined to give Sinn Fein a specific assurance that he will move on the language element of the NDNA deal in the current Assembly mandate, a key demand of the republican party.

This morning’s late night deal after intensive talks involving Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and representatives from the DUP and Sinn Féin had appeared to have lifted the impasse and paved the way for the Executive to continue. 

- With reporting by PA 

