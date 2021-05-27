#Open journalism No news is bad news

Backlash over Arlene Foster's ousting continues as Edwin Poots to be ratified as DUP leader

Agriculture Minister Poots narrowly defeated Jeffrey Donaldson MP.

By Press Association Thursday 27 May 2021, 3:16 PM
1 hour ago 7,674 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5449800
Foster and Poots pictured in 2018.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE RULING EXECUTIVE of the DUP will meet in Belfast later to ratify Edwin Poots as the party’s new leader.

The Stormont Agriculture Minister narrowly defeated Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson earlier this month in the party’s first contest for leader.

The meeting, at a Belfast hotel this evening, will include speeches by the new leader and new deputy leader Paula Bradley following their ratification.

It comes after the DUP Fermanagh and Tyrone association released a statement expressing their “disgust” at the treatment of outgoing leader Arlene Foster.

Foster announced her resignation as First Minister and DUP leader last month following an internal revolt against her leadership.

Four weeks on, Foster this week said she has still not had sight of a letter reportedly signed by party colleagues asking her to step aside.

Fermanagh and Tyrone DUP Association posted a statement on their Facebook page – shared by MP Gavin Robinson – which stated the treatment of Foster “was not done in our name” and pledged to “stand firm by her side”.

Foster said she would step down as DUP leader on Friday and as First Minister at the end of June.

Poots has signalled that he will become the first DUP leader not to take the First Minister position at Stormont, and will instead nominate a colleague in order to focus on the job of leading the party.

MLAs Mervyn Storey and Paul Givan are reportedly being considered for the post.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Unionist Party will also meet on Thursday night to ratify their new leader Doug Beattie.

That meeting is expected to take place virtually. Beattie, a decorated army veteran, was the only candidate for the UUP’s top job.

