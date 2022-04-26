#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 26 April 2022
Eight young men charged over serious assault of a man in Thurles last year

All eight are due to appear before Thurles District Court at 10.30am this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 10:00 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EIGHT YOUNG MEN have been charged in relation to the serious assault of a man aged in his 20s in Co Tipperary last year.

The man, aged in his 20s, was assaulted on Sunday 27 June at Upperchurch Village in Thurles.

Gardaí investigating the serious assault said today that eight men – all aged 18-20 – had been charged following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

All eight are due to appear before Thurles District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Five men were initially arrested on 16 July 2021 and were released without charge with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A further three men were arrested in July and August 2021. They were released without charge with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

