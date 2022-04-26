Eight young men charged over serious assault of a man in Thurles last year

EIGHT YOUNG MEN have been charged in relation to the serious assault of a man aged in his 20s in Co Tipperary last year.

The man, aged in his 20s, was assaulted on Sunday 27 June at Upperchurch Village in Thurles.

Advertisement

Gardaí investigating the serious assault said today that eight men – all aged 18-20 – had been charged following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

All eight are due to appear before Thurles District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Five men were initially arrested on 16 July 2021 and were released without charge with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A further three men were arrested in July and August 2021. They were released without charge with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts