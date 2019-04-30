Have you seen Eileen? Concerns for welfare of woman (39) missing since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 39-year-old woman missing from her home in Tallaght, Dublin.

Eileen Agnew was last seen in the Dun Laoghaire area on Wednesday, 24 April. She was later reported missing to gardaí in Tallaght.

She is described as being 5’4″, of slim build with blond hair.

Gardaí and Eileen’s family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Eileen or who can assist in locating her is being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.