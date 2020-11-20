#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

Tánaiste expects Eir customer care 'to improve' after meeting with telecoms company

TDs offices have been inundated with poor customer service complaints from constituents.

By Christina Finn Friday 20 Nov 2020, 12:26 PM
47 minutes ago 5,573 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5273003
TDs have raised constituents recently in the Dáil.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
TDs have raised constituents recently in the Dáil.
TDs have raised constituents recently in the Dáil.
Image: Sasko Lazarov

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said he expects Eir customer relations to “improve” after he met with the company and discussed ongoing problems being experienced by customers trying to make contact with the provider.

The issue has been raised by both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael politicians over the last number of weeks.

Fine Gael’s Patrick O’Donovan, Emer Higgins and Michael Creed raised customer complaints at a recent parliamentary party meeting.

While Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy tweeted a letter he received from elderly constituents about the lack of customer care.

The constituent, in his 70s, wrote to the TD seeking help in getting his service reconnected.

“He and his wife are alone – their children live overseas and they have been trying to get their service back for the past 6 weeks,” said Troy.

TDs across all parties acknowledge that it is a huge political issue at constituency level.

Varadkar said he met with Eir and Vodafone today, in what he described as a “useful” meeting. 

Speaking about Eir, he said he has “been hearing a lot about poor customer service from constituents. Causing huge frustration. Useful meeting, really expect things to improve.”

It is understood that the company acknowledged that there is a problem, and that a lot of it was down to increased demand, as well as staff working home during the Level 5 restrictions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a recent statement, the company said resolving care wait times is their number one priority.

Eir said it wishes to “apologise for the delays some customers have experienced. The Covid-19 pandemic has made managing our call centres in Sligo, Limerick and Cork challenging, with more than 400 care agents transitioned to working from home overnight, the closure of our retail stores, and a dramatic increase in call volumes caused by more households working and learning from home”.

“We have been recruiting nationally since restrictions eased during the summer. We are proud to have hired 92 new recruits to our care team, with further team members joining in the weeks ahead. Training does take time but these changes have already led to reductions in call wait times.”

Eir said it has introduced priority care hours in their retail stores for elderly and vulnerable customers and for carers before 11am Monday to Friday.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie