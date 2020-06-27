The nation went to the polls nearly five months ago. Today, we’ll have a new government.
TODAY IS THE day. We’ll get a new Taoiseach, if everything goes to plan.
Yesterday, members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party voted in favour of the proposed Programme for Government.
What this all means is that we will finally have a Government in place nearly five months after the people went to the polls.
Fianna Fáíl leader Micheál Martin is expected to be voted in as Taoiseach. Leo Varadkar will then replace him at the end of 2022.
To comply with social distancing measures, the Dáíl is sitting in Dublin’s Convention Centre.
Stay with us today for all you need to know:
It’s Daragh Brophy kicking things off on our liveblog this morning. Our political correspondent Christina Finn is in situ at the Convention Centre.
Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael deciding to put their old differences aside and lead the country together for the first time since this happened…Source: Broadsheet Ie/YouTube
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
