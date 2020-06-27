In full: These are your new Cabinet ministers

THE CABINET OF the 33rd Dáil has been revealed.

After months of negotiations, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party have formed a new government.

Micheál Martin has been elected Taoiseach and is due to serve until late 2022.

At that point, under the terms of the coalition deal, Leo Varadkar will take over in the role again.

Martin has now revealed his new-look Cabinet, making the announcement as the Dáil sat in the Convention Centre this evening.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin (FF)



Micheál Martin has wanted the top job for some time now, and despite being appointed Taoiseach today, he will be the shortest serving Taoiseach yet when he swaps with Leo Varadkar in 2022 under the rotating Taoiseach deal struck under the programme for government.

Martin was first elected as a TD for Cork South Central in 1989.

He has served on the Fianna Fáil front bench and in four cabinet posts: Minister for Foreign Affairs (2008-2011), Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment (2004-2008), Minister for Health (2000-04) and Minister for Education (1997-2000).

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment: Leo Varadkar (FG)

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, while Tánaiste, is to take on the beefed-up Department of Enterprise.

Varadkar will be tasked with rolling out the special July jobs initiative which will help get businesses back up and running after the public health emergency.

Foreign Affairs and Defence: Simon Coveney (FG)

Simon Coveney said last week he would like to remain as Minister for Foreign Affairs:

“I’ve always had a passion for international politics and foreign affairs and it is a brief that I really enjoy.”

Brexit hasn’t gone away, and Coveney has built up significant relationships in the last number of years.

Coveney was appointed Tánaiste in the last government in 2017. The Cork South Central TD was first elected to the Dáil in 1998. He lost out to Leo Varadkar in the Fine Gael leadership contest in 2017.

Higher Education, Innovation and Science: Simon Harris (FG)

While it had been thought that Wicklow TD Simon Harris would remain on as the Minister for Health, he is taking on the newly created brief of the Higher Eduation.

Harris has been in charge of the Department of Health during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Higher Education a seat at the Cabinet table was a red line issue for Fianna Fáil and in particular, Micheál Martin.

Finance: Paschal Donohoe (FG)

Paschal Donohoe became Finance Minister in June 2017, and will stay on in the position for the 33rd Dáil.

Earlier this week, Donohoe put his name forward to become next president of the Eurogroup – the group of finance ministers from the eurozone.

Public Expenditure and Reform: Michael McGrath (FF)

The Public Expenditure Minister is Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath. This position was previously held by Donohoe, but – as happened before in other governments – the role has been split.

Labour’s Brendan Howlin previously held this job when in government with Fine Gael under Enda Kenny. McGrath is also a Cork South-Central TD, and was first elected to the Dáil in the 2007 general election.

Justice: Helen McEntee (FG)

A big boost for Fine Gael’s Helen McEntee as she takes over as Justice Minister.

She has served as the Minister for European Affairs throughout the Brexit debacle, and has long been tipped for a ministerial position due to her work in Brussels.

The Meath East TD was previously appointed Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People in May 2016. She was elected to Dáil in 2013.

Education: Norma Foley

The daughter of the late Denis Foley TD, Norma Foley is a first-time TD and a former councillor from Kerry.

Today, Foley nominated Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

Health: Stephen Donnelly (FF)

Stephen Donnelly is a relatively new member of the party, but he is set to take over from his constituency colleage Simon Harris.

Donnelly first ran for election as an independent in 2011, and then joined the Social Democrats. He left that party to join Fianna Fáil.

At the Harvard Kennedy School he studied international development.

Children, Disabilities, Equality and Integration: Roderic O’Gorman (GP)

Roderic O’Gorman is a newly-elected TD for Dublin West. He previously sat on Fingal County Council.

He has worked as a law lecturer in Dublin City University, where he lectures on EU and Planning law and is also a member of DCU’s Brexit Institute.

Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands: Heather Humphreys (FG)

Heather Humphreys is a TD for Cavan-Monaghan.

She served as the Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation in the last government.

She also served as Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and was Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs.

Housing, Local Government and Heritage: Darragh O’Brien (FF)

Darragh O’Brien was Fianna Fáil’s Spokesperson on Housing, Planning and Local Government in the last Dáil – going up against Fine Gael’s Eoghan Murphy.

O’Brien expressed a strong interest in taking on the housing brief.

The Dublin Fingal TD is from Malahide, and was elected to Dáil Eireann in 2007. He served in the Seanad from 2011 to 2016 before regaining his seat.

Agriculture and the Marine: Barry Cowen (FF)

Barry Cowen is a Laois-Offaly TD and brother of former Taoiseach Brian Cowen.

He has previously held frontbench spokesperson roles on Environment and Local Government, and Social Protection.

Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht: Catherine Martin

Catherine Martin is deputy leader of the Green Party, and is currently in contention with Eamon Ryan for the party leadership.

An English teacher by profession, Martin has represented the constituency of Dublin Rathdown since 2016, having previously served on Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

She headed up the Green team in the government formation talks.

Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport: Eamon Ryan (GP)

Ever since it became known that the Greens might be serious contenders for entering into government, Ryan has been a given for the Climate ministry.

However, throughout the talks it is understood there were calls from his party for the transport brief to be rolled together with Climate Action, as the two are so interlinked.

The Green Party leader, a TD for Dublin Bay South, was a previous Minister for Communications, Energy and Natural Resources from 2007 to 2011 under the Bertie Ahern-led FF-Green government.

Chief Whip: Dara Calleary

There had been some speculation the deputy leader of Fianna Fáil Dara Calleary would get the nod in Justice, but he is set to take on the role of Chief Whip.

Calleary is from Ballina in Mayo and has been a TD since 2007.

Paul Gallagher has been appointed as the Government’s new Attorney General.

Speaking at the Convention Centre this evening, Micheál Martin said in the coming week he will announce who will be appointed as Ministers of State.