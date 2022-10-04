125,000 Electric Ireland customers in arrears as company told €3m hardship fund is 'pittance'

Electric Ireland says it wants vulnerable customers to register with the company so they can avail of the disconnection moratorium.

Electric Ireland says it wants vulnerable customers to register with the company so they can avail of the disconnection moratorium.

AROUND 125,000 Electric Ireland customers have fallen behind with their energy bill payments, executive director Pat Fenlon told an Oireachtas Committee today.

Addressing the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action, Fenlon said over the past month or two, the number of people who have not paid their bill on time has reached around 125,000.

He said pre-Covid, about 150,000 of their 1.1 million customers did not pay on time, but that dropped significantly in the pandemic.

The company’s hardship fund of €3 million which is there to aid customers struggling to pay bills will be reviewed into the winter, Fenlon said.

“We will review how we can help customers over the winter period,” he added.

The hardship fund recently had an additional €3 million added.

Over the past 18 months, the previous €3 million fund that was “used up”, said Fenlon, “so we are now starting into the new fund of €3 million”.

“We will keep that under review, that’s managed directly with with St Vincent De Paul (VDP) and the Money Advice Bureau (MABs). We will work directly with with VDP and MABs to monitor how that fund is being drawn and we will review that as this winter progresses in particular,” he said.

Advertisement

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell said the €3 million fund “is a drop in the ocean” in comparison with ESB’s €390m profit for the first six months of the year.

He said consideration should be given to increasing the hardship fund.

“I think that should be done promptly, if I’m quite honest,” he added.

Vulnerable customers

A number of TDs asked about the classification of what is a “vulnerable customer” in which the disconnection moratorium this winter will apply.

Social Democrat’s TD Jennifer Whitmore said it should be made clear that a ‘vulnerable customer’ is classed as such for health reasons, rather than those who are financially vulnerable.

TD Bríd Smith asked Electric Ireland representatives about what is being done to protect the most vulnerable, including those who are financial vulnerable, which she said will be many in the coming months.

What can be done beyond the €3m “which is really pittance”, she said.

The onus should be on companies to inform people that they can register as vulnerable, said Smith.

Electric Ireland said vulnerable customers are encouraged to inform the company if they are vulnerable.

The committee was told that customers are not written to to tell them this, but Electric Ireland said it is something they will “look at absolutely into the future”.

Payment plans

Suzanne Ward, financial controller of Electric Ireland, said payment plans are in place for 9,000 customers already.

She said the company works closely with St Vincent De Paul, stating that the moratorium on disconnections for vulnerable customers for the winter period is coming into effect soon.

Electric Ireland, the retail division of ESB, is the State’s largest electricity supplier. It has around 1.1 million residential electricity customers and around 170,000 residential gas customers.

The energy provider announced three price increases this year. The most recent, an increase in residential electricity bills by 26.7% and gas bills by 37.5%, came into effect on 1 October.

Fenlon told the committee that the price increases Electric Ireland have announced over the past 18 months have been “as a direct consequence of the unprecedented increases in international wholesale gas prices”.

“As we operate as a standalone energy supplier in the market, we have no choice but to increase our prices given the quantum of increase in our costs,” he said.

He told the committee that the significant increases in customers’ bills over the last year “have been driven by extraordinary and sustained increases in the wholesale price of electricity”.