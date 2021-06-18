Poll: Would you go to a music festival this year?

People arriving for the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois, in 2017

People arriving for the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, County Laois, in 2017

ELECTRIC PICNIC ORGANISERS this week said they are “confident” that the festival can go ahead again this year, with dates set for September.

The three-day music and arts festival is scheduled to take place in Co Laois from 24 to 26 September – slightly later than usual. It has been pushed back by three weeks to capitalise on the number of people who will be vaccinated.

An event management plan for the festival submitted to Laois County Council outlines that the anticipated number of attendees is a “maximum of 70,000 people per day including guests and children”.

“Low-key entertainment” is planned for early entry ticket holders on 23 September, which is limited to 20,000 people.

We want to know: Would you go to a music festival like EP this year?

