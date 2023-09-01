Good news for Electric Picnic goers with sunny spells and highs of 23C forecast for the weekend

ELECTRIC PICNIC ATTENDEES have been told to remember to pack sunscreen as temperatures are set to reach highs of 23 degrees over tomorrow and on Sunday.

However, the weather is more mixed today for festival goers in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend the festival that runs from today until Sunday.

And while today will see scattered showers, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather has told festival goers to remember the sunscreen as the weather picks up on Saturday and Sunday.

Packing for @EPfestival Don’t forget the sunscreen!



Sunny spells and scattered showers Friday with a foggy start Saturday but once that burns off then plenty of sunny spells and Sunday will see plenty of sunshine too. pic.twitter.com/vuwKhAza7a — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 31, 2023

Met Éireann forecasts a mix of cloud and sunny spells today, however, heavy and slow-moving showers are also expected in the afternoon.

These showers will become more isolated later in the evening and there will be highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Light overnight showers will then give way to mostly dry conditions on Saturday, making way for a day of sunny spells with just a chance of a few light showers.

Warmer than average too, with highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees, in light southerly or variable breezes.

It will then stay dry overnight into Sunday morning and the final day of Electric Picnic will be another largely dry day with good sunny spells.

Though there will be some fog to start, this will decline through the morning.

Sunday will see the highest temperatures of the weekend, ranging from 19 to 23 degrees in light to moderate south-westerly winds.

A dry night is in store for Sunday, with Monday the dry and warm weather continuing into Monday with highs of 21 to 25 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Festival goers will be treated to Billie Elish as the headline act tonight, alongside special guest Niall Horan.

Fred again and Paolo Nutini are the main acts on Saturday, while The Script and The Killers will bring the festival to a close on Sunday night.