Electric Picnic confirms 2024 festival is earlier than usual and tickets are already on sale

THE ORGANISERS OF Electric Picnic announced this morning that they are planning on moving the music festival forward to August in 2024, instead of the usual first weekend in September.

The earlier date was announced alongside the festival releasing its 2024 early bird tickets ahead of Electric Picnic happening this year and the reveal of who the second Sunday headlining act is.

Electric Picnic, which will celebrate 20 years of the festival in 2024, is set to happen from 1 to 3 September this year with acts such as Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, Fred Again.., Paolo Nutini and The Killers headlining the event.

The tickets for next year are now available to anyone who is signed up to the loyalty scheme, which gives attendees from the previous year first dibs on a ticket for the following year.

Next year will be the first year in the festival’s history that the event is not taking place on the first weekend in September.

Last month, it was announced that Scotsman Paolo Nutini would be replacing fellow Scotsman Lewis Capaldi, after Capaldi announced in June that he is “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”.

Hundreds of other acts, from Ireland and across the world, will perform on the various stages the festival hosts which will allow attendees to see live music, comedy, live podcasts and take part in open discussions.

Other acts, set to take the stage in Stradbally, Co Laois next week include Steve Lacy, Tom Odell and Rick Astley – who was due to headline the festival in 2020 however was unable to after the event was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year a record 70,000 people attended the three day music festival, which was the first event after two postponements.

A second round of tickets will go on sale as part of the Early Bird offering after this year’s festival, with both general admission and loyalty scheme tickets on offer. There will be a final release of tickets on sale from 1 October.