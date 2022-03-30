#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 30 March 2022
Advertisement

€200 electricity credit to be applied next week but some households won't see benefits until May or June

The €200 electricity credit will be introduced in early April.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 6:30 AM
26 minutes ago 1,738 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5723122
Image: Shutterstock/Nando Vidal
Image: Shutterstock/Nando Vidal

THE GOVERNMENT’S €200 electricity credit is set to be granted to households across the country, starting in early April.

The energy credit, which is part of a suite of measures by the Government to try and reduce the cost of living crisis, will be applied automatically to all electricity accounts with electricity providers saying that no action is required by account holders.

While the credit is set to come into effect in early April, it may not be granted to some accounts until May or June, depending on the billing dates of a particular household.

It comes as electricity prices are set to rise further in the weeks ahead, with both Energia and Bord Gáis announcing that their prices will increase in April.

Energia customers will see electricity prices rise by approximately 15% or an average of €8.20 per week (€426.40 per year), while Bord Gáis customers will see a 27% increase in their bills.

Bord Gáis and Energia have said that the credit will be applied to their customers between 1 April and 30 June.

SSE Airtricity said that the electricity credit will be automatically applied from 2 April, with bill pay customers receiving the credit automatically. Pre-pay customers with SSE Airtricity will receive direct communications from the company as to how to activate the credit on their meters.

Electric Ireland has said that they will begin the rollout of the energy credit on 4 April. Customers on a smarter Pay As You Go (PAYG) scheme will have the credit applied automatically, while those on the standard PAYG scheme will receive instructions from Electric Ireland on how to apply the credit.

The credit itself includes VAT, with approximately 2.25 million electricity accounts set to benefit from the package.

The energy credit was originally planned to be €100, but due to further increases in the cost of living, the measure needed to be doubled while also adding additional measures to reduce pressure on people.

Legislation underpinning the credit was officially signed into law by President Michael D Higgins on 7 March.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Rental properties

For renters, how the credit is applied depends on whether or not the electricity account is in the tenants name.

If so, there will be no issues accessing the credit. If it is in the landlord’s name and payments are made to the landlord for electricity, the landlord should pass the savings down to the tenant.

Ann-Marie O’Reilly, Policy Officer at Threshold said that any renters who are moving house during the period where the credit is applied may need to work out payment contributions on a “pro-rata basis”.

“Renters moving house during this period may need to calculate their contribution to the bill on a pro-rata basis; however, this will vary from tenancy to tenancy, depending on the arrangements in place,” said O’Reilly.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie