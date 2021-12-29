Renewed appeal for information on woman missing from Dublin since 12 December

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 52-year-old woman who is missing from Dublin.

Elizabeth Redmond has been missing from her home in Artane, Dublin 5, since Sunday, 12 December.

She is described as being 5’7” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and green eyes.

It is not known what Elizabeth was wearing at the time she went missing.

She is understood to have access to an 08-MH black Renault Clio car.

Gardaí and Elizabeth’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.