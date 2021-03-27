#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Saturday 27 March 2021
Rescue of stricken trawler off Cork resumes as Irish Navy attempts to tow it to safety

Last night’s rescue operation was hampered by gale-force winds and heavy seas.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 11:24 AM
165707468_2810828109167374_3089701159514910397_o The Ellie Adhamh. Source: Rescue 115/Facebook

THE RESCUE OF a trawler off the coast of Cork resumed today, as an Irish Naval Service ship attempts to tow it to safety.

The Irish-registered Ellie Adhamh is currently drifting without power.

The operation is now focused on an attempt by the LÉ George Bernard Shaw to establish a tow and bring the ship ashore.

The Rescue 115 Coast Guard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat are also tasked in the rescue, among others, as conditions remain precarious.

A tug attempted to reach the vessel last night but was escorted back to shore by the RNLI due to rough seas. Several windows on the Ellie Adham have been smashed by high waves.

Additional reporting by Adam Daly and Niall O’Connor

