Rescue of stricken trawler off Cork resumes as Irish Navy attempts to tow it to safety

The Ellie Adhamh. Source: Rescue 115/Facebook

THE RESCUE OF a trawler off the coast of Cork resumed today, as an Irish Naval Service ship attempts to tow it to safety.

The Irish-registered Ellie Adhamh is currently drifting without power.

Last night’s rescue operation was hampered by gale-force winds and heavy seas.

The operation is now focused on an attempt by the LÉ George Bernard Shaw to establish a tow and bring the ship ashore.

The Rescue 115 Coast Guard helicopter and RNLI lifeboat are also tasked in the rescue, among others, as conditions remain precarious.

A tug attempted to reach the vessel last night but was escorted back to shore by the RNLI due to rough seas. Several windows on the Ellie Adham have been smashed by high waves.

UPDATE: LÉ #GEORGEBERNARDSHAW tasked by @IrishCoastGuard (IRCG) as OSC for the op. Helo #R115 made contact with the FV this afternoon. Crew remain with the FV. Conditions on scene are poor with an 8-10m swell. #R115 & #R117 on Standby. #P64 will assess the situation for a tow. pic.twitter.com/vzFDkeqZOC — Irish Naval Service (@naval_service) March 26, 2021

Additional reporting by Adam Daly and Niall O’Connor