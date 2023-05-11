Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 11 May 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo Elon Musk
# Twitter
Musk announces recruitment of new Twitter CEO
Musk did not name his replacement but said that she will be starting in about six weeks.
1.4k
1
25 minutes ago

ELON MUSK SAYS he has found a new CEO for Twitter.

Tweeting this evening, Musk did not name his replacement but said that she will be starting in about six weeks.

Since he bought the social media company last Autumn, Twitter has been mired in controversy.

Musk maintained throughout that he was only the company’s temporary CEO, and that someone new would permanently take over the role soon. 

The Tesla billionaire said in his tweet that he will transition into the role of executive chairman and chief technology officer at Twitter.

Last month, Twitter’s famous blue checkmarks, which has traditionally signified verified and authentic accounts, were removed en masse across the site

Musk had described the check marks as a “lords & peasants system”.

Read Next
Related Reads
Musk restores some suspended Twitter accounts of journalists
CNN's @Donie among multiple Twitter accounts suspended after reporting about Elon Musk
Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world

Users including the Pope, Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer carry the blue tick.

The feature is now available to all, but users who wish to have a check mark beside their name must pay monthly or annually for it. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     