Musk announces recruitment of new Twitter CEO

ELON MUSK SAYS he has found a new CEO for Twitter.
Tweeting this evening, Musk did not name his replacement but said that she will be starting in about six weeks.
Since he bought the social media company last Autumn, Twitter has been mired in controversy.
Musk maintained throughout that he was only the company’s temporary CEO, and that someone new would permanently take over the role soon.
The Tesla billionaire said in his tweet that he will transition into the role of executive chairman and chief technology officer at Twitter.
Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023
My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.
Last month, Twitter’s famous blue checkmarks, which has traditionally signified verified and authentic accounts, were removed en masse across the site.
Musk had described the check marks as a “lords & peasants system”.
Users including the Pope, Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer carry the blue tick.
The feature is now available to all, but users who wish to have a check mark beside their name must pay monthly or annually for it.
