Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 20 April 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Yui Mok/PA The legacy checkmarks began disappearing today.
# bye bye baby blue
Twitter's famous blue ticks start vanishing across the platform
The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform.
6.2k
10
1 hour ago

TWITTER’S FAMOUS BLUE checkmark, which has traditionally signified verified and authentic accounts, appear to have been removed en masse across the site. 

Owner Elon Musk, who has seen his $44 billion investment in the site shrink, previously pledged to get rid of what he described as a “lords & peasants system” by removing the marks.

Users including the Pope, Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer carry the blue tick.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. 

Some blue ticks remain, such as on Hollywood actor Russell Crowe’s account. The checkmark carries a message in some cases that the account “is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number” with the platform.

It comes following an unsuccessful launch earlier today of the Musk-owned SpaceX’s largest rocket to date went awry, when it exploded nearly four minutes after its a first blast-off in Texas.

The rocket, Starship, did not separate correctly from it’s second stage, which holds the rocket’s boosters, and experienced what was described as “a rapid unscheduled disassembly”.

Some Twitter users, such as Irish comedian Michael Fry below, hopped on the laboured description for the explosion when noting the sudden disappearance of their accounts’ blue ticks.

SpaceX founder Musk has sought to play down expectations for the risk-laden inaugural test flight, cast some doubt on whether the launch will actually go ahead today.

“The team is working around the clock on many issues,” Musk tweeted late Tuesday. “Maybe 4/20, maybe not.”

Containing reporting by AFP

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     