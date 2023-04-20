Twitter's famous blue ticks start vanishing across the platform

TWITTER’S FAMOUS BLUE checkmark, which has traditionally signified verified and authentic accounts, appear to have been removed en masse across the site.

Owner Elon Musk, who has seen his $44 billion investment in the site shrink, previously pledged to get rid of what he described as a “lords & peasants system” by removing the marks.

Users including the Pope, Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer carry the blue tick.

My blue tick is gone. I won't be taking questions and I ask that you respect the privacy of my family and I as we navigate this difficult time. — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) April 20, 2023

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform.

Some blue ticks remain, such as on Hollywood actor Russell Crowe’s account. The checkmark carries a message in some cases that the account “is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number” with the platform.

How do you do, fellow no-checks — Natalie Wynn ❌ (@ContraPoints) April 20, 2023

It comes following an unsuccessful launch earlier today of the Musk-owned SpaceX’s largest rocket to date went awry, when it exploded nearly four minutes after its a first blast-off in Texas.

The rocket, Starship, did not separate correctly from it’s second stage, which holds the rocket’s boosters, and experienced what was described as “a rapid unscheduled disassembly”.

Some Twitter users, such as Irish comedian Michael Fry below, hopped on the laboured description for the explosion when noting the sudden disappearance of their accounts’ blue ticks.

My blue tick has experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 20, 2023

SpaceX founder Musk has sought to play down expectations for the risk-laden inaugural test flight, cast some doubt on whether the launch will actually go ahead today.

“The team is working around the clock on many issues,” Musk tweeted late Tuesday. “Maybe 4/20, maybe not.”

Containing reporting by AFP