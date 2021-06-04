Have you seen Elvin? Appeal for information on 19-year-old missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old man who is missing from Dublin.

Elvin Demaliaj has been missing from his home on Glenaulin Road, Palmerstown since Tuesday, 1 June. He was last seen when he left home that morning.

He is described as being 6’1″ in height, of stocky build, with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket with a brown fur hood and was carrying a school bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.