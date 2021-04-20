#Open journalism No news is bad news

EU regulator says unusual blood clots should be listed as 'very rare side effect' of J&J vaccine

The European Medicines Agency said that the “overall benefits” of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 3:24 PM
44 minutes ago 6,050 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5415242
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE SAFETY COMMMITEE of the EU’s medicines regulator has concluded that unusual blood clotting events should be listed as “very rare side effects” of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine – but that the “overall benefits” of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects.

In a statement released this afternoon, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that the cases it reviewed were very similar to the cases that occurred with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

It follows a number of cases of rare blood clots in the United States in people who had received the vaccine, similar to what was recorded with AstraZeneca in Europe.

Eight rare blood clots with low levels of blood platelets were recorded among over 7 million doses of the J&J vaccine administered in the US, lower than the already low risk associated with AstraZeneca. 

All cases occurred in people under 60 years of age within three weeks after vaccination, the EMA said – with the majority in women. Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed, it added.

This vaccine is a key component of Ireland’s vaccine rollout, with enough doses to fully vaccinate more than 600,000 people due to arrive this quarter. The plan had been to primarily target these vaccines for particular settings, such as those living in crowded accommodation.

Irish authorities have been waiting for the EMA decision on the one-shot J&J vaccine before they decided whether to increase the timeframe between administering the first and second dose of mRNA vaccines in Ireland.

Currently, the gap is four weeks for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – but NPHET has been weighing up whether to increase this timeframe to eight or 12 weeks, to give the population a greater level of protection against Covid-19 quicker than under the four-week gap.

In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, after the EMA made a similar decision, Ireland’s vaccine expert group National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) decided out of an “abundance of caution” to limit the use of AstraZeneca to those aged over 60.

