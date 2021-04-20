EMA set to rule on safety of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine today

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) is expected to rule on the safety of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Covid-19 vaccine today.

It follows concerns that the vaccine could be linked to extremely rare blood clots, with the US having paused the use of the jab to investigate a link between its administration to patients and clotting events.

The EMA is due to hold a press conference about its ruling from Amsterdam today, after reviewing four cases – one of which was fatal – of rare clots which were reported among people who got the vaccine.

However, the agency said the total number of clots is “extremely small” compared to the 4.5 million doses of the vaccine which have been administered to people worldwide.

That comparison echoes the comments by top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci, who described the clots as “an extraordinarily rare event”.

Fauci said on Sunday that he believed the US would resume use of the jab, possibly with some restrictions or warnings.

The J&J vaccine concerns follow similar reports of blood clots in a very small number of people who received the AstraZeneca shot.

The EMA described those clots as a “very rare” side effect, stressing that the AstraZeneca jab’s benefits outweigh the risks.

The leaders of Europe are keen to accelerate vaccinations and expand availability after facing intense criticism over a sluggish rollout and with the public desperate for a return to some degree of normality.

The US is also expected to announce its decision on the single-shot vaccine by Friday, as nations around the world try to accelerate their rollouts and revive their pandemic-ravaged economies.

- © AFP 2021