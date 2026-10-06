Have you stuck the heating on yet this month?

AFTER WHAT WAS Ireland’s second-hottest September on record, the weather is set to turn a little cooler in the coming days.

While it’s not quite time to get the hats and scarves out, Met Éireann has said that tonight will be “colder than previous nights”, with temperatures forecast to drop as low as two to seven degrees nationally.

So, with autumn arriving and bringing some cooler weather with it, we’re asking: Have you stuck on the heating yet?

