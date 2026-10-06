Court upholds ex-soldier Lisa Smith's conviction for membership of terrorist group Islamic State

THE COURT OF Appeal has this morning upheld former soldier Lisa Smith’s conviction for membership of the terrorist group Islamic State.

Delivering judgment on behalf of the three-judge court today, Mr Justice John Edwards said there was no doubt that the circumstances of Smith’s voluntary travel to Islamic State-controlled territory were “properly to be regarded as being capable of constituting sufficient acts of participation”.

“The establishment of membership did not require proof of combat, military activity, or operational acts such as fundraising, training or dissemination of propaganda,” he said.

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The court rejected all grounds raised by Smith and her appeal was therefore dismissed.

In 2022, Smith (44) became the first person to be convicted in an Irish court of an Islamic terrorist offence committed abroad when the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court (SCC) found that she joined Isis when she travelled to Syria in 2015.

Smith, from Dundalk, Co Louth, had pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group, Islamic State, between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

Smith appealed her conviction after her bid to overturn her 15-month sentence was rejected by the Court of Appeal in 2023.

At her conviction appeal hearing last year, her senior counsel Michael O’Higgins argued that Smith had travelled to Syria through “a religious obligation” and had not carried out any acts as a member of Isis.