'It's a closure for us': Cork man who went missing in 1992 is located deceased in the UK

A CORK MAN who went missing 34 years ago has been located deceased in the UK.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ O’Sullivan was 35 years old at the time of his disappearance.

He had been working as a chef in Co Kerry and visited his family home in Lombardstown, Co Cork on the Easter bank holiday weekend in April 1992. This was his last known contact with his family.

He was due to return home again for a christening a few weeks later, but failed to do so.

He was known to have often gone away to work for weeks at a time, in different locations, but would always maintain contact with his family and return periodically.

Gardaí have confirmed that Patsy was located deceased in another jurisdiction and that his family were fully updated. They thanked the media and the public for their assistance.

Speaking on Cork’s 96fm’s Opinion Line programme this morning, Patsy’s brother Jerry O’Sullivan said he died on 5 July 2024. He had underlying health conditions and had contracted sepsis.

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“We’ve waited for so long for this… It’s a closure for us that we were looking for for so long,” he told PJ Coogan. “I never thought I’d see the day that we’d actually get a closure.”

“The tough part of it, he was only living an hour away from my brother who had deceased last year.”

O’Sullivan said the family found out that Patsy changed his name to Patrick Aldridge in 1995, which was the name of his partner, who died in 2022.

“It must have been a big thing for him, what he done. He had to start off a new life by himself and leave everything behind him. And that mustn’t have been easy. He lived a life and seemed to have lived a good life.”

O’Sullivan said the family still have “a lot of unanswered questions”.

“That will never go from our minds: why didn’t you just ring us once? We’d always hoped that one day that he’d turn up, let it be an event that we were having or whatever the case may be, or get a phone call. But yeah, it never happened, unfortunately, for us.”

He praised the garda investigation, particularly Garda PJ Roche, who he said had been “a breath of fresh air” since he took over the case in 2015.

“He went above and beyond, and the team that came in with him then, they left no stone unturned until they had him found.”

He also said he would travel to the UK next month to speak to a few people about his brother. “We’re intrigued to find out and get some stories from what they know.”