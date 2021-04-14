#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

Decision on spacing out Pfizer vaccine doses will be made 'within the week', says Donnelly

Spacing out of Pfizer doses was discussed at Cabinet today, but the matter is still under review.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 6:33 PM
9 minutes ago 817 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5409623
The idea of people under the age 60 being allowed to take the AstraZeneca vaccine if they consent was also discussed by government today.
Image: Sam Boal
The idea of people under the age 60 being allowed to take the AstraZeneca vaccine if they consent was also discussed by government today.
The idea of people under the age 60 being allowed to take the AstraZeneca vaccine if they consent was also discussed by government today.
Image: Sam Boal

A DECISION ON whether to space out the doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be made within the week, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Speaking on Newstalk this afternoon, the minister was pushed on whether a decision would be made by Friday, he replied that there would be an answer “within a week”.

Currently, the interval is 28 days between the first and second Pfizer dose, but some countries have extended it to 12 weeks.

An extension could allow more people to have a first vaccination.

A government spokesperson said the spacing out of Pfizer doses was raised and discussed at Cabinet today, but the matter is still under review by the HSE and vaccine task force. 

He said they are still looking at the matter, and that no definitive decision has been reached yet as to what they’ll do. 

The health minister said he discussed the matter with the Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn after Cabinet today.

“The question is: we’re currently at a four-week interval. What happens in terms of the programme, and is there any scientific issues or concerns or considerations about moving from four weeks to eight weeks, or to 12 weeks? We’re looking at all of that right now.”

Government sources said that every effort will be made to push out the doses, with changes to the vaccine rollout to be announced shortly. 

A government spokesperson told reporters there had been three major announcements regarding vaccines today, stating that work is underway to re-calibrate the vaccine programme. He said it was in everyone’s interest to do so sooner rather than later.

Related Read

14.04.21 Vaccine boost: Ireland to get over 500,000 additional Pfizer doses as part of wider EU agreement

While the changes are not being described as a major overhaul, the government is still assessing the lay of the land after significant announcements this week relating to AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine concerns. 

Ireland also got news today that it will receive over 500,000 additional doses of the BioNtech/Pfizer vaccine over the next three months as part of a wider EU agreement. 

It is now expected that Ireland will have between 3.5 and 4.5 million vaccine doses in Q2.

It was also confirmed today by a government spokesperson that the idea of people under the age 60 being allowed to take the AstraZeneca vaccine if they consent had been discussed at government level, but he said no decision had been made on it yet.

There are concerns that the 600,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine might yet be suspended, with a spokesperson for government stating that it does not yet know what the impact of that might be. 

He said there had been “ups and downs” throughout the vaccine roll out, and there was “no doubt about it” that the news about AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson is a “great challenge”. There was some relief when the call arrived during today’s Cabinet meeting that Ireland was to get a delivery of over 500,000 Pfzer doses.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Donnelly said this evening that the State is still on track to meet its target of 80% of all adults receiving the first dose by the end of June.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie