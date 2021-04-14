Vaccine boost: Ireland to get over 500,000 additional Pfizer doses as part of wider EU agreement

IRELAND IS SET to receive over 500,000 additional doses of the BioNtech/Pfizer vaccine over the next three months as part of a wider EU agreement.

BioNTech/Pfizer is bringing forward delivery of 50 million doses to the second quarter, starting this month, and negotiations are underway with it to supply 1.8 billion doses of a second-generation of its mRNA vaccine to combat variants, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced today.

The 50 million doses were initially scheduled for the fourth quarter of the year.

Von der Leyen said that would bring the total number of BioNTech/Pfizer doses for April, May and June to 250 million — accounting for more than half of all jabs to be given in this quarter.

“I think this will substantially help consolidate the rollout of our vaccination campaigns,” she said, noting that there have already been 100 million doses given in the bloc to date, with 27 million people fully vaccinated.

Today’s news gives a welcome boost to Ireland’s vaccine rollout which has seen one in five people over the age of 16 given a dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 – the majority of doses have been of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (over 788,000), followed by AstraZeneca (239,364) and Moderna (48,589).

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is currently considering whether to extend the interval between the first and second Pfizer vaccine doses to increase the number of people who have some level of protection against Covid-19.

The consideration is being made amid a serious disruption to Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, due to rare blood clotting side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as a possible similar issue with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Currently, there is a four-week gap between the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Ireland but internationally, the gap is being extended between four and 12 weeks.

This gives authorities time to roll out the vaccine to more people to give some level of protection against Covid-19.

In an update to its vaccine strategy, the EU is turning more heavily to BioNTech/Pfizer to make up for suspended Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses and for longer-term needs to fight the mutating coronavirus.

The European Commissioner said booster jabs may be needed “at a certain point in time” to reinforce and prolong immunity, raising concerns about emerging variants that could hamper the effectiveness of current vaccines.

“We need to focus now on technologies that have proven that worth, mRNA vaccines are a clear case in point,” said Von der Leyen.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

French health authorities also announced today that they will go ahead with their plan to give over-55s the J&J vaccine. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the AstraZeneca jab was still an “essential tool” in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

His announcement came shortly after Denmark said it was stopping its use over blood clot fears raised in connection with both vaccines.

Denmark’s vaccination campaign will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Health Authority director Soren Brostrom told a press conference, adding that the availability of other vaccines combined with the pandemic being under control there at the moment meant the inoculation campaign could continue without it.