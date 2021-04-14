#Open journalism No news is bad news

Germany recommends under-60s who got AstraZeneca first dose vaccine should switch to another for second

The move comes as worldwide concerns mount over the danger of blood clots linked to the embattled company’s medication.

By Press Association Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 8,132 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5409078
Image: DPA/PA Images

GERMAN HEALTH AUTHORITIES have advised people under the age of 60, who have already received one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine, to use a different vaccine for their second dose.

The health ministry said it is recommending that people in that category should receive as their second shot either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccination, both of which were developed using a different process.

Officials added that in individual cases, younger people wanting a second AstraZeneca shot can get one so long as they have a careful medical risk assessment.

That also applies to high-risk people under the age of 60 still awaiting their primary vaccination.

The reports of rare blood clots in some people who have received the vaccine prompted Germany and several other countries in the 27-nation European Union to limit the AstraZeneca shots to older age groups, who are more at risk from serious illness when infected with Covid-19.

