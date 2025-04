LEGISLATION ALLOWING for naturalised Irish citizenship to be revoked in serious cases is to be recommenced, by order of Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan.

The minister has the power to revoke Irish citizenship granted by naturalisation under Section 19 of the Irish Nationality and Citizenship Act 1956.

However, a Supreme Court judgment in 2021 found that the process lacked some necessary safeguards, resulting in necessary amendments having to be made to the law.

The minister has now signed the commencement order of that legislation, re-establishing the revocation process effective from 7 April 2025.

“The signing of this order reestablishes the important and necessary power to revoke naturalised Irish citizenship.

“Where citizenship has been obtained fraudulently or when an individual poses a serious risk or threat to the State, it is essential that the power to remove the citizenship which has been granted to them is there,” said the justice minister.

“The order is not designed to disadvantage or be punitive against naturalised Irish citizens. It does, however, provide repercussions and remedy when citizenship is acquired by fraudulent means, or when a person poses a serious threat to our society,” he added.

O’Callaghan added: “Revocation of Irish citizenship is only undertaken in the most serious of circumstances and I am aware that the loss of citizenship has serious consequences.”

The revocation of citizenship has been used sparingly in the past, fewer than 10 times since 1956, the Dáil was told last year. The revocation is only done “in the most serious of circumstances” including fraudulent acquisition of citizenship and terrorist activity, former Minister Helen McEntee said at the time.