Irish customers of Asos receive bizarre, threatening message as the company is hacked

THOUSANDS OF ASOS customers, including in Ireland, have been sent a phone alert saying the retailer has been hacked.

Customers received a mobile app notification on Tuesday, titled “ASOS HACKED”, which directed them to a Telegram account.

The message read: “Dear ASOS DPO and IT, we have full compromised the Snowflake instance. Engage with us, or we will leak it,” followed by the Telegram link.

The message as received by an Irish customer this morning. The Journal The Journal

The Journal has contacted the company for comment, including on how many Irish customers are affected and what information has been accessed.

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The alleged hack refers to cloud firm Snowflake, which stores data for many major companies.

It has been the reported subject of a number of data breaches in recent years, including an attack on Ticketmaster which saw customer details stolen.

Asos, which also owns brands including Topshop and Miss Selfridge, has 17 million customers globally.

Other retailers have also been hacked in the past two years, including a significant attack on Marks & Spencer last year that forced it to shut down online sales.

Shares in Asos fell by more than 10% this morning as news of the hack broke.

With reporting by Valerie Flynn