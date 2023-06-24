Pilots at Emerald Airlines to begin industrial action today due to 'ongoing trade dispute'

PILOTS AT EMERALD Airlines will begin industrial action today in response to an ongoing trade dispute.

Today’s industrial action will begin with a rolling and “strict” work to rule, which includes not working off days, no overtime and not working other out of hour duties.

Emerald Airlines is the carrier which holds the regional franchise for Aer Lingus.

The pilots who served the notice of industrial action last week are members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA), which is a branch of the trade union Fórsa.

82% of its members voted in favour of industrial action.

Advertisement

The IALPA said the dispute is caused by Emerald Airline’s “failure to engage with on forming a collective labour agreement for pilots employed at Emerald, despite continuing efforts by the union”.

The union has advised Emerald Airlines that it “reserves the right to escalate the industrial action and will provide them with the required notice of the same should this occur”.

Speaking last week, IALPA officer Daniel Langan said pilots were surprised at the airline’s “refusal to engage with the union”.

“Emerald’s position suggests it’s currently out of touch on how best to sustainably establish terms and conditions for its employees in a highly competitive labour market,” said Langan.

He added: “The employer’ refusal to engage is why this action is now necessary.”

Emerald Airlines operates regional flights, including the public service obligation Dublin to Donegal service on behalf of Aer Lingus.

It also operates UK provincial routes including Bristol, Birmingham and Edinburgh, trading as Aer Lingus Regional.