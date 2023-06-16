Pilots at Emerald Airlines to undertake industrial action due to 'ongoing trade dispute'

PILOTS AT EMERALD Airlines have served notice of industrial action on the airline in response to an ongoing trade dispute.

Emerald Airlines is the carrier which holds the regional franchise for Aer Lingus.

The pilots who served the notice of industrial action today are members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association, which is a branch of the trade union Fórsa.

82% of its members voted in favour of industrial action, which will commence from next Saturday, 24 June.

The IALPA said the dispute is caused by Emerald Airline’s “failure to engage with on forming a collective labour agreement for pilots employed at Emerald, despite continuing efforts by the union”.

Next Saturday’s industrial action will begin with a rolling and “strict” work to rule.

This includes not working off days, no overtime and not working other out of hour duties.

The union has advised Emerald Airlines that it “reserves the right to escalate the industrial action and will provide them with the required notice of the same should this occur”.

IALPA officer Daniel Langan said pilots were surprised at the airline’s refusal to engage with the union.

“Emerald’s position suggests it’s currently out of touch on how best to sustainably establish terms and conditions for its employees in a highly competitive labour market,” said Langan.

He added: “The employer’ refusal to engage is why this action is now necessary.”

Fórsa official Ian McDonnell said the union remains available for “meaningful and solution-focused engagement”.

“Fórsa and IALPA representatives are willing to commence talks with Emerald management,” said McDonnell.

“Unfortunately, Emerald management has ignored repeated requests to meet with an aim to commence discussion on negotiating a collection agreement for pilots in the airline and we have been left with no other option than to escalate this dispute.”

Emerald Airlines operates regional flights, including the public service obligation Dublin to Donegal service on behalf of Aer Lingus.

It also operates UK provincial routes including Bristol, Birmingham and Edinburgh, trading as Aer Lingus Regional.