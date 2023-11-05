Advertisement

'Full emergency' declared at Dublin airport as smoke reported in plane cockpit
Three crew members were on board the plane but nobody was injured in the incident.
58 minutes ago

A “FULL EMERGENCY” was declared at Dublin Airport earlier today when a plane taxiing on a runway had to abort its take-off when smoke appeared in the cockpit, the airport operator daa has said. 

A spokesperson for daa confirmed that there had been three crew members aboard the private plane but nobody was injured in the incident. 

“Dublin Airport’s emergency services responded and after an evacuation of the crew the aircraft was towed under escort to the General Aviation area of the airport,” the spokesperson said.

