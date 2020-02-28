Emergency group to meet today as Storm Jorge approaches

The National Emergency Coordination Group will meet this morning as Storm Jorge approaches Ireland.

The weather is set to be wet and windy throughout the weekend with a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal now in effect.

The warning came into effect at midnight and will remain in place until midnight Saturday.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry kicks in 6am on Saturday and for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo at 12pm on the same day.

A Status Yellow wind warning is place for the rest of the country as a result of the approaching storm, with that warning to begin at 9am on Saturday.

The wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann which said the storm will bring “some severe winds” ranging in speeds between 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h.

#StormJorge (named by AEMET, the Spanish meteorological service) is the latest in a series of Atlantic storms this month & is due to affect Ireland from early Sat. Rain will extend countrywide from the W tonight, before the storm arrives.



More info here : https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/JM8EErAqhx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 27, 2020 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

The National Emergency Coordination Group will meet again this morning.

In a statement, the Department of Housing said: “Given the prolonged period of very wet weather, the flooding that has already occurred and the potential impact of Storm “Jorge”, due to hit Ireland this weekend, the NDFEM has decided to convene a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) tomorrow morning in the National Emergency Coordination Centre, Agriculture (NECC).”

Over the past few weeks, officials from the department have met daily with the likes of Met Éireann, Office of Public Works, local authorities and other critical agencies.

The department added further advisories would be issued once the group meets this morning.

In an advisory issued yesterday evening, Met Éireann said: “Storm Jorge is forecast to bring severe winds to western and northwestern coastal counties (orange wind warning) and less severe winds to the rest of the country (yellow wind warning) from Saturday morning into early Sunday morning.

“Spells of heavy rain associated with Storm Jorge will worsen the flooding situation across the country,” it said.

AA Roadwatch, meanwhile, is warning motorists that roads are wet in most areas this morning. “Slow down and keep well back from the vehicle in front of you,” it said.

Flooding is lingering in some parts of Tipperary, it added, advising motorists to never drive through floodwater “unless you’re sure it’s not too deep for your car.”

There has been very significant flooding in parts of the country over the past few weeks, especially in the Midlands.

The Government yesterday it would provide financial and humanitarian support for property owners and small businesses which have been affected.