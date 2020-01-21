This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GRA seeks 'urgent' meeting with Commissioner over resourcing of Emergency Response Unit

Garda management has rejected claims that the force’s armed support capability is not sufficient.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 10:35 AM
1 hour ago 4,176 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4973355
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE Association (GRA) has said it is seeking an “urgent meeting” with the Garda Commissioner regarding the resourcing of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

In a letter sent by one of its central executive committee members to the detective superintendent in charge of the unit, it was claimed that the number of armed patrols by this unit have been reduced and that the minimum number of ERU officers are not always on duty to perform tactical stops or interventions.

The Irish Daily Star reports the letter cited an example last week in which gardaí in Drogheda, who are working to tackle a violent feud, were waiting for hours for armed back up.

It is reported that the letter also claimed there are 21 vacancies in the unit to be filled – and four of those have been assigned to protect Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

This morning, the GRA said this letter was “internal correspondence and should not have been placed in the public domain”.

It has requested a meeting with the Commissioner, to discuss concerns raised in the correspondence. 

Related Read

21.01.20 Drogheda feud: Gardaí target 'every little detail' in search for perpetrators

A garda spokesperson confirmed management received correspondence from the GRA today, but added that it was inappropriate for it to make “direct comment at this time” as it refers to operational matters. 

He said the force has a number of specialist teams providing firearms and less lethal responses to incidents, including the ERU and the Armed Support Init (ASU). 

“An Garda Síochána Armed support capability, capacity and training has significantly increased in recent years. An Garda Síochána is satisfied that there is currently a specialist firearms response capability to any critical firearms incidents that may occur in the state.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie