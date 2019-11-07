Family 'very concerned' for 14-year-old missing from Shankill

GARDAÍ IN DÚN Laoghaire are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Emma McAlinden.

The 14-year-old was last seen this morning at 9am walking in the area of Shanganagh Park, Shankill.

Emma is described as being 5′ 5″ in height, slim build with long red hair and brown eyes.

Emma was wearing her school uniform which is a grey jumper, a grey and red pinstripe skirt and a black jacket. She was also carrying a black school bag.

Gardaí and Emma’s family said they are very concerned about her whereabouts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.