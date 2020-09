THERE WAS NO luck for the Irish at last night’s Emmy awards, with Watchmen, Schitt’s Creek and Succession cleaning up at Hollywood’s annual TV bash.

But how much do you know about these winners?

How many members of the Levy family star in Schitt's Creek? PA Images 2 3

4 5 What was the childhood nickname of 'Cousin Greg' in Succession? Greg the Egg Greg the Peg

Greg the Leg Greg the Fleg Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross last night won an Emmy to go along with their Oscar and Golden Globe awards. What show did they win their award for last night? Succession Ozark

Watchmen Mrs America Win nine wins, which show has won the most Emmys in acting categories? Breaking Bad The Sopranos

The West Wing They're all tied on nine Which Seinfeld cast member holds the record for the most acting Emmys? Jerry Seinfeld Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Larry David Jason Alexander Friends previously won the Emmy award for Outstanding Comedy series? True False Who was NOT nominated alongside Normal People's Paul Mescal in last night's awards? Hugh Jackman Liev Schreiber

Jeremy Irons Mark Ruffalo Who has won more Emmys for writing? Larry David Jon Stewart

Jay Leno David Letterman Fraiser holds the Emmy record for most wins for a comedy series. Which show is Fraiser a spin-off of? M*A*S*H Cheers

Taxi Full House The Simpsons has won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program 11 times, in what year was its first win? 1988 1991

1993 1995 Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! A Top of the class! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! B Lovely result Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! C 'I'll take it' Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! D You just about scraped it! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! F More watching needed Share your result: Share