Enda Kenny was first elected to the Dáil in 1975 following the death of his father. What was his father's name? Twitter/Alan Kinsella Enda Kenny Jack Kenny

Henry Kenny Patrick Kenny

Also like his father, what was Enda Kenny's profession before entering politics? Rollingnews.ie Teacher Builder

Farmer Publican

Kenny failed in first run at the Fine Gael leadership in 2001, who beat him to the job? Rollingnews.ie John Bruton Michael Noonan

Richard Bruton Alan Dukes

How and where did Kenny meet his wife Fionnuala? Rollingnews.ie In Leinster House when she was working for Fianna Fáil In Croke Park after a Mayo match

While he was out canvassing in Castlebar They were set up by his party colleague Michael Ring

Kenny couldn't dislodge Bertie Ahern's Fianna Fáil in the 2007 general election, but how many seats did Fine Gael increase its share by? Rollingnews.ie 4 9

19 28

Kenny famously survived a heave against his leadership of Fine Gael in 2010, who did Leo Varadkar back during the heave? Rollingnews.ie Enda Kenny Richard Bruton

Prior to being elected Taoiseach following the 2011 general election, Enda Kenny launched what? Rollingnews.ie A New Deal for Ireland The Contract for a Better Ireland

A Five Point Plan A new line of blue shirts

Following the 2010 bailout, Kenny's first term in office was dominated by austerity measures and the Troika. Who were the Troika? PA Images European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund and the European Parliament European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund and the European Commission

European Central Bank, the European Parliament and the European Commission European Central Bank, International Monetary Fund and the World Bank

Kenny's government held the successful referendum on marriage equality in 2015, but three years previously he almost fell over what object when journalists pushed him for his views on same-sex marriage? Rollingnews.ie An umbrella An rubbish bin

A flower pot A power cable