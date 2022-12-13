Long-awaited energy poverty plan set to be unveiled today

CABINET IS EXPECTED to sign off on a new plan to help deal with energy poverty, with a new Government energy hardship fund set to be created.

A memo on a new Energy Poverty Action Plan from Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is set to be considered by Cabinet this morning as part of efforts to help people struggling with the cost of energy.

One measure within the plan is the creation of a €10 million hardship fund within the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, which will be made available over the winter months and into early 2023.

It is understood that this fund will be mainly, but not exclusively, used to support people who use pay-as-you-go (PAYG) gas and electricity meters.

Advertisement

There had previously been criticism of the Government’s disconnection moratorium, which did not include PAYG customers and only covered bill pay customers.

Currently, PAYG customers are not subject to the moratorium and are automatically cut off from supply if they use up their €20 emergency credit without topping up. However, these automatic disconnections do not take place at the weekend or on Bank Holidays.

This led to calls by Solidarity TD Mick Barry for a ban on disconnections on “any day with a ‘Y’ in it.

The new fund within the Department is set to be used to bolster existing hardship funds which are run by individual electricity and gas companies.

However, The Journal previously examined these hardship funds and found that they were ad hoc in nature, with some companies not having specific funds set aside for customers facing difficulties.

While Electric Ireland has a hardship fund valued at around €3 million, energy company Energia said that it did not have a specific allocation but that it worked with customers on a case-by-case basis.

Related Read Cabinet green lights windfall tax on energy companies

SSE Airtricity have an overall package of supports that totals up to €25 million, including a price promise for financially vulnerable customers that holds energy prices at June 2022 levels until the end of March 2023.

It is understood that the Government will continue to issue advice for people to work with their energy provider, go to local Department of Social Welfare offices or seek assistance from MABS (Money Advice Bureau), Alone or St Vincent de Paul.

Alongside the hardship fund, it is expected that there will be longer term strategies to combat energy poverty introduced.

Ryan had initially signalled intent for this plan as far back as August, telling the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action that it would be introduced shortly after Budget 2023.