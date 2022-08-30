Eamon Ryan and Eirgrid to face Committee on energy security amid fears of blackouts this winter

ENVIRONMENT MINISTER EAMON Ryan is set to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action this afternoon to discuss energy security amid concerns over the supply of electricity this winter.

Representatives from Eirgrid and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) will also appear before the Committee.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Brian Leddin said that concerns around Ireland’s energy security have increased since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“There are now fears of supply restrictions and even blackouts this winter,” Leddin said.

“It is critical that Government, the CRU and the energy sector working together do everything they can to ensure that we have a secure energy supply through the winter months and beyond. It is also critical that the most vulnerable are protected and energy cost increases are kept to a minimum,” he said.

“The Committee looks forward to hearing from Minister Ryan, Eirgrid and the CRU on how the State is planning to secure energy supply, manage demand, and ensure sufficient electricity generation capacity in the months and years ahead, particularly given the supply issues and rising costs affecting our partners across Europe.”

The CRU is set to tell the Committee how it is working to bring new generation capacity onto the grid.

It will tell the Committee that it became clear in late 2020 and early 2021 that there were security of supply risks.

Advertisement

“This was caused by the dropout of 513 megawatts of contracted capacity which was due to come into service this winter, significant increases in electricity demand, primarily in the large energy user sector, and an accelerated decline in the availability of the current generation fleet,” they will say.

They will say they are trying to mitigate this through the delivery of at least 2,000 megawatts of enduring gas generation capacity, the retention in service of older generators and the provision of Temporary Emergency Generation.

Last week, Eirgrid launched a stinging attack on the CRU declaring its system a “failure” and “not fit for purpose”.

In a statement, Eirgrid said that, since 2018, 650 megawatts of new power has been withdrawn from the system and has not delivered “capacity to the electricity grid”.

The company called on the CRU to immediately deal with the problem to ensure that it can meet supply.

Ryan will tell the Committee that the level of dispatchable electricity generation capacity needs to increase significantly over the coming years “to enable us to reliably meet the expected demand for electricity”.

He will also say that the National Oil Reserves Agency (NORA) currently holds around 85 days of oil stocks, with around 85% stored on the island of Ireland.

The Government has launched a review into the energy supply concerns that have accelerated in recent months, after a number of system alerts were issued by Eirgrid over the summer.

Concerns over the future of gas supplies in Europe have also heightened concerns that supply will be able to keep pace with demand in Ireland this winter.

Energy prices have soared in recent months since the Ukraine invasion, with SSE Airtricity becoming the latest supplier to announce gas and electricity hikes that could add over €1,000 to the combined annual cost of bills.

Speaking to The Journal last week, TD Barry Cowen said that the Department of the Environment, Eirgrid and the CRU are “all asleep at the wheel”, adding that the generation shortage “has now spiralled out of control”.

“Enough is enough. I want to see those responsible for the current crisis held accountable for their actions or inactions,” added Cowen.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with Government ministers last night to discuss ways to reduce soaring energy costs for customers.

It came after the EU pledged to reform Europe’s electricity market in a bid to reduce soaring costs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the limitations of the continent’s electricity market were being exposed by rising prices.

“We need a new market model for electricity that really functions and brings us back into balance,” she said.

Energy ministers from EU member states will hold urgent talks in Brussels on 9 September.