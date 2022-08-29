Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 29 August 2022
Taoiseach and senior ministers discuss energy security and price issues

Government coalition members attended the meeting on tonight to consider ways to reduce soaring energy costs.

By Press Association Monday 29 Aug 2022, 10:58 PM
29 minutes ago 1,583 Views 3 Comments
GOVERNMENT MEMBERS HAVE met to discuss energy security, price and supply issues caused by Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin held a two-hour meeting with Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and senior officials from Tanaiste Leo Varadkar’s office this evening.

A spokeswoman said: “The Government is very conscious of the concern of households and businesses around increased energy costs.

“Over €2.4 billion has been provided to help people with the cost of living to date and the Government is continuing to assess how best to continue to help people over the coming months.”

It is understood the group will meet again to further discuss ways to reduce energy costs.

It comes as EU and German leaders pledged to reform Europe’s electricity market in a bid to reduce soaring costs.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said today that the limitations of the continent’s electricity market were being exposed by rising prices.

Prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine more than six months ago.

Last week SSE Airtricty became the latest energy company to hike its prices in Ireland.

From 1 October customers will see their gas bills rise by 39% and electricity bills by over 35%.

