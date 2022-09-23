Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 23 September 2022
Advertisement

Price hikes: Flogas Energy to increase gas bills by 23% and electricity bills by 17%

These price hikes are set to come into effect on 26 October.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 23 Sep 2022, 10:39 AM
31 minutes ago 1,764 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5874220
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa-S
Image: Shutterstock/Lisa-S

FLOGAS ENERGY HAS announced that both gas and electricity prices will rise from late next month.

The company announced this morning that residential electricity prices will rise by 17% while gas bills will increase by 23%, with price hikes taking effect from 26 October

This is the company’s third price hike so far this year and it follows other energy companies, like Electric Ireland and SSE Airtricity who have hiked their prices in the last month.

In a statement, Flogas Energy said that the price increases were due to “the continuing and unprecedented increases in wholesale gas prices and the associated increases in wholesale electricity costs”.

The company said that while unit rates are increasing, standing charges for both electricity and gas will not increase.

Sean O’Loughlin, the General Manager of Flogas Energy said: “Energy cost increases are affecting all suppliers and while we are continually looking at ways to minimise costs for our customers, we have no option but to increase our rates in the current environment.”

“We will support affected customers through our Customer Service team as much as possible and have a range of options, including payment plans, Budget Pay and pre-payment meters. We would ask any Flogas customer who is facing financial pressure around their energy bills to contact us.”

The company has encouraged any of its customers to ensure they are on a discounted contract or if they have a Smart Meter, to switch to a Flogas Smart Tariff.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie