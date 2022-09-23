Price hikes: Flogas Energy to increase gas bills by 23% and electricity bills by 17%

FLOGAS ENERGY HAS announced that both gas and electricity prices will rise from late next month.

The company announced this morning that residential electricity prices will rise by 17% while gas bills will increase by 23%, with price hikes taking effect from 26 October

This is the company’s third price hike so far this year and it follows other energy companies, like Electric Ireland and SSE Airtricity who have hiked their prices in the last month.

In a statement, Flogas Energy said that the price increases were due to “the continuing and unprecedented increases in wholesale gas prices and the associated increases in wholesale electricity costs”.

The company said that while unit rates are increasing, standing charges for both electricity and gas will not increase.

Sean O’Loughlin, the General Manager of Flogas Energy said: “Energy cost increases are affecting all suppliers and while we are continually looking at ways to minimise costs for our customers, we have no option but to increase our rates in the current environment.”

“We will support affected customers through our Customer Service team as much as possible and have a range of options, including payment plans, Budget Pay and pre-payment meters. We would ask any Flogas customer who is facing financial pressure around their energy bills to contact us.”

The company has encouraged any of its customers to ensure they are on a discounted contract or if they have a Smart Meter, to switch to a Flogas Smart Tariff.