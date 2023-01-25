Enoch Burke returns to Wilson's Hospital School day after arrest

ENOCH BURKE HAS returned to Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath the morning after his arrest by gardaí.

Burke was seen entering the grounds of the school in Co Westmeath before being stopped by a staff member outside a building.

Yesterday, Burke twice visited the school, days after a statement from the management confirmed that he was being released from his position as a teacher.

He was arrested following the first visit and later released by gardaí.

Enoch Burke at Wilson’s Hospital School again this morning. He was taken away by gardai for this yesterday but arrived back at the school around two hours later. pic.twitter.com/MLBPBWTmX5 — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) January 25, 2023

There had been months of discord between the school and its former teacher.

Gardaí were called to the scene yesterday after Burke refused to leave.

After being released by gardaí, Burke returned to the school, where he stood outside the main gate.

Burke claimed to reporters yesterday that he has been treated unfairly by school management and that his religious beliefs have been “mocked”.

He further described last week’s disciplinary hearing – which resulted in him being fired – as “a total sham”.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to The Journal yesterday that a man was arrested at the school under the Public Order Act 1994 and taken to Mullingar Garda Station.

“He has subsequently been released pending the submission of a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. An Garda Síochána has no further information available at this time,” a statement noted.

Contains reporting by Diarmuid Pepper