Enoch Burke appears at Westmeath school despite dismissal from position

ENOCH BURKE HAS appeared this morning at the school where he was employed despite being dismissed from his position last week after months of discord between the school and its former teacher.

Burke was seen entering the grounds of Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath this morning days after a statement released on his behalf through his family on Friday stated that he had been he was being released from his position.

He was informed of the decision in person in the presence of chairperson of the board of management and school principal, the statement detailed.

The disciplinary proceedings stemmed from allegations about Burke’s behaviour towards former principal Niamh McShane at a school function last June. Burke claims his suspension related to his opposition to the school’s direction to refer to a student by their chosen name and pronouns.

Last Wednesday, a High Court judge refused to grant Enoch Burke an injunction to halt disciplinary proceedings against him after the teacher said he would not comply with a previous court order to stay away from the school.

The court said it would be prepared to grant the injunction if the teacher was prepared to comply with an order granted last September directing him to stay away from the school while he is suspended on pay.

However, Burke informed the court that he would not be complying with the order, which he argued was flawed and in breach of his constitutional rights.

Burke appeared at the school earlier this month on 5 January after he was released from prison and schools reopened post-Christmas despite the court order against him.

The High Court is expected to rule this week on an application by the school to sequester Burke’s assets over his refusal to comply with the order not to attend at the school. The school asked Justice Brian O’Moore to consider either sequestering or removing Burke’s assets or fining him over his refusal to comply.