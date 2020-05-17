Quiz: Who has sold more between Enya and these music superstars?

Enya, pictured in the year 2000. Source: Instagram

EITHNE PÁDRAIGÍN NÍ Bhraonáin, better known as Enya, is 59 years old today.

The Donegal musician has crafted a unique sound throughout her career and is one of the most-successful songwriters in the world.

Measuring the global success of musicians by sales has always been notoriously difficult and has been made more so with the advent of downloading and streaming. But Enya is certainly up there.

So based on certified album sales in the US alone as per the Recording Industry Association of America, how does Enya’s 26.5 million album sales stack up?

