Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 17 May, 2020
Quiz: Who has sold more between Enya and these music superstars?

You may be surprised.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 17 May 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 11,978 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5098643

PastedImage-67509 Enya, pictured in the year 2000. Source: Instagram

EITHNE PÁDRAIGÍN NÍ Bhraonáin, better known as Enya, is 59 years old today. 

The Donegal musician has crafted a unique sound throughout her career and is one of the most-successful songwriters in the world. 

Measuring the global success of musicians by sales has always been notoriously difficult and has been made more so with the advent of downloading and streaming. But Enya is certainly up there. 

So based on certified album sales in the US alone as per the Recording Industry Association of America, how does Enya’s 26.5 million album sales stack up?

PA Images
Enya
Drake
PA Images
Enya
Bob Marley and The Wailers
PA Images
Enya
Rod Stewart
PA Images
Enya
Johnny Cash
PA Images
Enya
Britney Spears
PA Images
Enya
The Beach Boys
PA Images
Enya
Billy Joel
PA Images
Enya
Janet Jackson
PA Images
Enya
REM
PA Images
Enya
U2
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
More listening required
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

