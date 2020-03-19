Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy self-isolating after returning from visiting family abroad

THE MINISTER FOR Housing has been self-isolating for the past week since returning home from visiting family abroad.

Eoghan Murphy made the trip before any travel advice was issued, a spokesperson for the minister told TheJournal.ie.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has frequently updated its travel advice in recent weeks. For example, it last week urged people returning from areas like Italy and Spain to self-isolate as a precaution for 14 days.

Today, the Dáil sat with reduced numbers to discuss emergency legislation aimed at supporting the country through the ongoing public health crisis caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

It has been indicated the government would bring in a rent freeze and temporary ban to support renters amid the crisis, which are measures that fall under Murphy’s remit.

His spokesperson said the minister – who retained his seat in Dublin Bay South for Fine Gael in last month’s election – had continued to work throughout his time self-isolating.

“He has maintained a full work schedule via phone and teleconference like many across the country at the moment,” the spokesperson said. “He has not been in direct physical contact with any colleagues.”

With reporting from Christina Finn