Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Gardaí and family have 'serious concerns' for 13-year-old boy missing from Co Wexford

Eoin Kennedy was last seen this morning in Gorey.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 12,236 Views 7 Comments
Eoin Kennedy
Image: Garda Press Office
Eoin Kennedy
Eoin Kennedy
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who is missing from his home in Gorey, Co Wexford.

Eoin Kennedy was last seen this morning in Gorey.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Donnybrook area in Dublin.

He is described as being 5’7’’ in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a beige Adidas hoodie with stripes on the arms, and tracksuit bottoms with black vertical stripes on the legs. He was wearing black and white Nike runners.

Gardaí and Eoin’s family have serious concerns for him.

Anyone who has seen Eoin or who can assist in locating him is being asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9421222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

