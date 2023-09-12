Eoin Ó Broin blasts Tánaiste's comment about young voters as 'ill-judged, patronising and insulting'

SINN FÉIN’S HOUSING spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin grew frustrated at reporters today when he was repeatedly asked about comments the Tánaiste’s made yesterday about young voters and Sinn Féin.

Ó Broin initially said: “I am far more focused on the need for young people to have housing than on the Tánaiste’s comments.”

However, when further questioned Ó’Broin said the Tánaiste’s comments were “ill-judged, patronising and insulting” to young voters.

Speaking to reporters in Tipperary yesterday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said there is a “huge incompatibility” between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil policies.

He said Sinn Fein had been “very slow” to bring closure to many victims of Provisional IRA violence.

“It reminds us of the need for Sinn Fein not to triumphalise the horrible deeds they did,” he said.

“They still try to triumphalise, they still try to justify it. The problem with that is that you’re infecting a new generation of people,” Martin added.

Martin today refused to roll back these comments after it was put to him that it was an insult to young people to say that they could be “infected” so easily.

“The context in which I said that was about violence and triumphalising violence.

“Does Eoin Ó Broin not think it’s time for Sinn Féin to bring closure to many victims of atrocities of the division.

“The fundamental point I was making yesterday was about Sinn Féin triumphalising atrocity,” he said.

Martin went on to say that Sin Féin was right to push the Government in its response to the British Government’s Troubles Legacy Bill which will offer limited immunity for some perpetrators of crimes committed during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

However he said Sinn Féin have “got away with it in terms of the legacy debate, in respect of their obligations”.

The Tánaiste said: “I’ve met with victim groups in the North, who Sinn Féin refuse to meet. There’s quite a lot of people in that situation, who need closure. They don’t seem to be making any contribution to the legacy issue at all themselves.”

Ó Broin said the Tánaiste “would be far better placed to listen to what young people are saying, and to address their key concerns in areas for example, like housing than making what I think are very ill-judged, patronising and insulting remarks.”

He continued: “I think Micheál Martin is desperate. I don’t think he has anything positive to offer young people on housing, on health care and childcare. And therefore, increasingly, so much of his commentary is negative. Our focus is positive.”