Storm Barra leaves almost 60,000 without power as crews work to restore service

ESB NETWORKS THIS morning says almost 60,000 people are now without power as Storm Barra continues in its path across the country.

Further high winds overnight left thousands of homes, farms and businesses across the country without power as the storm wreaked havoc in some areas. ESB Networks’ crews continued to work late into the night to restore power.

Four counties were under a Status Orange alert at some point this morning Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and Dublin – the capital was added late last night to that list, but the Orange alert ended at 7 am.

The other counties that no longer have a Status Orange or Red warning, but did last night at some stage and so schools are still closed, are Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Mayo, and Galway.

ESB Networks says that while all of the country has seen disruption, counties along the western seaboard from Donegal to Kerry have been most impacted.

In a statement this morning, it said that with winds abating in most parts of the country, its crews were mobilising in the impacted areas to commence the network repair.

While poor weather conditions may hamper repair in some areas, ESB Networks said teams would be doing everything they can to restore power to the majority of customers by the end of today.

However, it warned that some customers may be left without power into tomorrow.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Brian Tapley of ESB Networks confirmed that most of those affected are located in the western and northwestern seaboard, as well as an area of north Limerick.

Power outages as of 7.50am Wednesday Source: ESB Networks

He said they were doing everything they can for customers, and apologised to homes and businesses waking up this morning without power. Tapley also asked people to “still be very vigilant with power lines”, and if they come across anything, report it to ESB: 1800 372 999.

If you have an outage, you can check on ESB Network’s PowerCheck site when to expect your electricity to return. Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

Irish Water meanwhile is continuing to monitor any disruption to water services around the country as power outages affect some supplies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water’s head of Operations, said last night: “Irish Water… will continue to monitor the impact of the storm as it tracks across the country and take appropriate action to safeguard water supplies.

“The Irish Water contact centre is available 24/7 on 1800 278278 to support our customers during this time. Customers are urged to report loss of service or visible leaks to assist Irish Water to identify bursts.

“Live updates on outages are also available on Twitter @IW_Care and on our website, www.water.ie, where customers can enter their location to get relevant local information.”